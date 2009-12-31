I thought I'd write a little bit about Christmas and my opinions regarding the holiday...I've done it before but you probably don't want to go back that far and actually LOOK for it.
I thought this billboard image from New Zealand was fitting for this post as well...hope you like it. If not, don't blame me, blame New Zealand.
This is my 40th Christmas on this planet, and I figure I'm as much of an expert as anyone on it. As the Pilgrims planted the first Christmas tree with the Indians and Marco Polo, I feel that I too should "plant" some opinions of my own about Christmas.
For starters, I think my favorite song at Christmas is "The Little Drummer Boy", and anything from "Charlie Brown Christmas" is OK too. As for the rest of them, I can live without 'em. I realize we have to have some variety, but those are my favorites. And NO MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS crap on a stick. I have my reasons for not liking them, and let's just leave it at that.
Secondly, I abhor Christmas sweaters. I don't want to spend my holidays dressed up like a tree skirt. If you're gonna get me a sweater, get me one that I can still wear in March without looking like I slept through Epiphany and part of Lent.
As far as "Happy Holidays" versus "Merry Christmas"...it's six of one and a half-dozen of the other as far as I'm concerned. I don't think you can tell someone's religious heritage by looking at them, so why not go generic? That doesn't take the "Christ" out of Christmas...it opens up other vistas that one might not otherwise be considering over the holiday season. The only one who can take the "Christ" out of Christmas is you and how you perceive the holiday. Nobody else can take that away from you unless you let them, and that's just silly to think otherwise.
So on that note, "Happy Hollandaise" to you and yours, and a very Saucy New Year!