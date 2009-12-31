Thursday, December 31, 2009

Experiment

I'm giving Wordpress a try because for some reason, this Blogger thing is not working for me...it's only showing one post at a time, and we don't like that here at Rancho Sudiegirl.  So for new stuff, go to http://sudiegirl1.wordpress.com/

So there.

Happy New Year!

Wednesday, December 30, 2009

It's almost the end of the year, folks...

Wow...the decade is about to close up like a clam on the seashore.




Where does that leave your beloved Sudiegirl? Will she continue to blog? Will she turn 41 with a minimum of fuss?



As far as blogging, it'll probably be intermittent (much to Ed H's dismay), but I think something's up with the blog anyway...it isn't reading right from my computer. I'm supposed to be able to have 8 posts up at a time, and it's only showing one. I may need to start over at a different location, which is OK by me, I guess.



Turning 41...well...that's a kicker. Forty was a milestone. What will forty-one bring, besides more gray hair and stretchmarks? Not sure, but not too worried about it, really. We all know what the alternative is to aging, and I'm not too keen on it at the moment. Too many movies not seen, and Ben and Jerry's is still making Chubby Hubby ice cream so I have reasons to live.



So for now, you'll still see me, and I'll let you know if I make the big move to another blogging factory...until then, happy new year and may you have peace and tranquility if that's your thing. If not, may chaos rule your life.

Monday, December 28, 2009

Post Christmas Letdown? Not sure...

Well, the last Christmas of the decade is past us now, and as far as I'm concerned, it was a good one.  Doug and I went to see "The Princess and the Frog" and had Chinese food.  We went to church on Christmas Eve, and that was good too...very peaceful and contemplative.  The choir kept busy with our songs and leading of hymns, but that's to be expected.

We don't have any plans for New Year's Eve, and that is OK too...just roll with the punches and see what cooks, right?

Anyway, that's all I've got for now.  Hope you all have a great New Year's celebration, no matter what you do.

Smooches!

Friday, December 18, 2009

More Christmas Chatter


I thought I'd write a little bit about Christmas and my opinions regarding the holiday...I've done it before but you probably don't want to go back that far and actually LOOK for it.

I thought this billboard image from New Zealand was fitting for this post as well...hope you like it. If not, don't blame me, blame New Zealand.

This is my 40th Christmas on this planet, and I figure I'm as much of an expert as anyone on it. As the Pilgrims planted the first Christmas tree with the Indians and Marco Polo, I feel that I too should "plant" some opinions of my own about Christmas.

For starters, I think my favorite song at Christmas is "The Little Drummer Boy", and anything from "Charlie Brown Christmas" is OK too. As for the rest of them, I can live without 'em. I realize we have to have some variety, but those are my favorites. And NO MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS crap on a stick. I have my reasons for not liking them, and let's just leave it at that.

Secondly, I abhor Christmas sweaters. I don't want to spend my holidays dressed up like a tree skirt. If you're gonna get me a sweater, get me one that I can still wear in March without looking like I slept through Epiphany and part of Lent.

As far as "Happy Holidays" versus "Merry Christmas"...it's six of one and a half-dozen of the other as far as I'm concerned. I don't think you can tell someone's religious heritage by looking at them, so why not go generic? That doesn't take the "Christ" out of Christmas...it opens up other vistas that one might not otherwise be considering over the holiday season. The only one who can take the "Christ" out of Christmas is you and how you perceive the holiday. Nobody else can take that away from you unless you let them, and that's just silly to think otherwise.

So on that note, "Happy Hollandaise" to you and yours, and a very Saucy New Year!

Thursday, December 10, 2009

Hell, since everyone else is talking about it, I might as well...

Personally, I could care less if Tiger Woods sleeps with other women or has his way with sheep.

But this tidbit really has me intrigued...

Apparently, the pre-nup had to be retooled to convince Mrs. Woods to stay with Mr. Woods, to the tune of $5 Million if she stays right now, and $55 million if she stays for five more years. I know I sound craven, but I'd take the money and stay until the seven years are up, then take the money and run.

Personally, though, I feel that Tiger Woods is so full of himself, it's kind of refreshing to see him sweat a little bit. Yes, he has reason to be full of himself in the sense that he's a very talented athlete. But to be so conceited that he had to have every facet of his life just so, and has to PAY his wronged spouse $60 million dollars to keep her in his life just so he can keep up appearances is totally screwed up.

It wouldn't be so bad (I guess) if it weren't for the accident that he had, and all the speculation that she went off on him with one of his sacred golf clubs.

And all these women that are coming out of the woodwork? My God, Tiger was one busy cat, especially if they didn't know about his wife, much less each other. He thought he was invincible, but he must have gotten his sex life confused with his golf swing. Whoops...

Anyway, to steal a quote from "Glee", "That's how Sue 'C's it..."

Thursday, December 03, 2009

RIP Bogo and other stuff

My mom's beloved cat Bogo died this week...the vet found an inoperable tumor in his epiglottis, and the vet put him down. Poor thing...he was a really nice cat, and HUGE! I didn't think something like this would get him down, but it did.

He was staying at my sister's house after Mom moved to her new apartment, was doing pretty well adjusting, and then this hit him. Poor guy. Mom handled it very well, and Ruthi's three kids buried him and paid him his due respects.

So now we're in a Bogo-less world.

In other news, DC is abuzz with the party-crashers, Michaele and Tariq Selahi (I think that's how the name is spelled) and how they did what they did. Turns out Michaele also passed herself off as a Redskins cheerleader, or at least tried to...I honestly think she's got a screw loose somewhere, trying to pass herself off like that. It's weird. As dissatisfied as I can be with my life, I know that if I tried to crash a party like she and her husband did, I wouldn't even make the first line of defense. I'd feel too guilty.

We haven't had our first snow yet, and I'm kind of antsy waiting for it. I'm not looking forward to the bad driving that accompanies it, but I am looking forward to the pretty white flakes making the bare trees look better.

I can't believe that I'll have been at Walter Reed for a year on December 15th. I'm happy about that...I know that this place will be closing, but I've got (God willing) consistent work until the hospital closes in 2011. Whether or not we'll be going to follow the consolidation to Bethesda is anyone's guess. I hope we do...my pocketbook does too.

The last big band gig of 2009 is next Saturday, so I'll have to have several diva naps in anticipation of that event. Gigs take their toll on me...I'm usually in bed by 8 PM most nights, even on the weekends, so naps are essential for survival when a gig rears its head. It should be fun...it's a swing dance that will raise money for a local Catholic middle school. The last dance we did for them was successful, so we're hoping history will repeat itself.

In a "shocking" turn of events, I don't think any kind of potluck is planned for our department for Christmas. The entire division had a big one for Thanksgiving that I didn't attend because I didn't want to run into a former supervisor that I KNEW would be there. I felt bad, but I have to do what's right for me, and that was definitely right. I did eat some Burger King in their honor and felt good about it.

Not sure what we're doing for Christmas. I do know that one of my best buds from college will be in town a few days before Christmas, and I hope to see him then. Beyond that, and Christmas Eve service at church, it'll probably be another laid back holiday for me. That's OK...I like 'em that way. We'll probably be leisurely on Christmas Day, maybe take in a movie and have some Chinese food. Ho ho ho.

Anyway, that's all the news that's fit to type from Rancho Sudiegirl. So drink up a toast in memory of Bogo, and we'll talk again soon.

Tuesday, December 01, 2009

The last month of 2009, and here's what I have to say about that and other things...

Wow...tempus fugit, as they would say back in the day.

Where did 2009 go? Unfortunately, most of it went by in a haze of self-preservation while I was in my undesirable position, but things did get better.

Now I'm having mixed feelings about singing. I've been singing since I was a wee squab, and I'm wondering if now's the time to just sing for me as opposed to singing at church and with the big band. I like how the church choir sounds, but my voice has changed so much I'm not sure I can sing "seriously" anymore.

As far as the big band is concerned, I can sing those songs in my sleep, and maybe that's the problem. They've brought in some new music that I like, but there are still so many things that are stale, or just plain frustrating to deal with.

For example?

At the end of every gig, the manager pulls out this song called "The Party's Over". It's a dreary song that is supposed to remind folks that --GASP-- the party is indeed over.

The arrangement is plodding at best, and there is a part for clarinets that sounds like a cat being run through a lawnmower backwards. I know of a few people in the band that despise the song, but they don't want to speak up and suggest something else because it would be out of the realm of comfort if they did.

We have other tunes that we could use to close the night up, including a vocal..."I'll Be Seeing You". Where does he put "I'll Be Seeing You"? In the middle of the set. He's an idiot. Granted, he's the idiot that shows up early and sets up all the chairs and the sound equipment and I'm grateful for that, but there are so many other things he goofs on, it's frustrating. I don't want his job, though...I guess I'm an "armchair manager".

I don't know why I feel this way...I guess it's just scary to actually hear my range go away and fear that I'm going to be one of those church choir ladies that can't carry a tune in a lead-lined bucket with a lid. I can't afford coaching, and I don't necessarily want to give up my jazz/pop sound for strictly churchy/classical stuff. I want to be versatile, but is that possible with age? I'm not as old as some but I am older than others, and I don't want to lose my love for singing. But when I can't even hit notes that were no-brainers 10 years ago, well, something's rotten in Denmark.

Maybe I'm thinking about it TOO MUCH? Maybe I should just let go and let God or whatever the saying is? I'm not sure.

As far as church choir is concerned, I'm just not sure it's right for me anymore.

So many things irritate me about organized singing groups, and to be honest, there's strong singers in there and I am not needed. Doug gets exasperated with me, and wants me to come back to it. I just don't want to. I get up early enough during the week, and sometimes when I stand for long periods of time I get light headed. I know they all sound like excuses but I believe they are warranted, and I am tired of my reasons being brushed off like they're nothing. They're NOT nothing to me.

I like the director well enough, but he can be kind of pushy and I don't like that either - too many reminders of high school days and a director that took took took and never gave back. So there's that too. It's one thing if I audition for a solo and get it...it's being TOLD that I'm doing a solo and there's nothing I can do about it. I don't like that...in fact, it downright pisses me off. No matter how many compliments he throws at me, I just cringe inside waiting for the time I need support in another matter in my life and it just isn't there.

So YEAH, I'd say I have some mixed feelings about singing these days.

I wish I had an answer to these dilemmas, but I don't. I guess that's why I write in this dear blog, in case an answer comes up by surprise.

Friday, November 27, 2009

Post Thanksgiving Musings 2009

I'm a little bit sad as I write this...Ed H. lost his beloved cat Monika the day before yesterday. To read an excellent piece of writing about it, go here. Ed H. has the ability to write powerfully about topics that some people can't even put pen to paper about. I highly recommend his blog.

I had a pretty good Thanksgiving, all in all. D and I went to Bugaboo Creek Steak House for their annual Thanksgiving dinner, and it was huge. I didn't have as many leftovers as last year, but it wasn't for lack of trying. The problem is, they have a good dinner, but they also give you awesome homemade loaves of bread for free, and then they have killer appetizers on top of that. So of course, we ate until we were stuffed, and then went home and slept it off a bit. We were going to see "The Fantastic Mr. Fox" but we slept through the matinee times, so that ended that aspiration. Maybe on the weekend - we'll see.

My mom's Thanksgiving was quiet in comparison...my sister had to work on Thanksgiving Day so they're going to have Thanksgiving on Saturday or Sunday instead, not sure which. I'm glad I'm "over the hump" as far as the loss of Dad is concerned at holiday time. I'm never going to stop missing him, don't get me wrong, but each holiday gets a little easier with the passing of time. Therapy has helped a great deal, too...I'm thankful for that.

I refuse to take part in Black Friday...I'm just that way. I'm at work today, and I have a feeling it'll be a quiet, quiet day. The Dunkin' Donuts stand here at Walter Reed was closed today, and I have a feeling the only eating place open today will be the cafeteria. Oh well, I've got a box o' crackers here at my desk that I can nosh on.

That's all I've got for my Post-Thanksgiving Musings. What are yours?

