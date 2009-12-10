Hell, since everyone else is talking about it, I might as well...
Personally, I could care less if Tiger Woods sleeps with other women or has his way with sheep.
But this tidbit really has me intrigued...
Apparently, the pre-nup had to be retooled to convince Mrs. Woods to stay with Mr. Woods, to the tune of $5 Million if she stays right now, and $55 million if she stays for five more years. I know I sound craven, but I'd take the money and stay until the seven years are up, then take the money and run.
Personally, though, I feel that Tiger Woods is so full of himself, it's kind of refreshing to see him sweat a little bit. Yes, he has reason to be full of himself in the sense that he's a very talented athlete. But to be so conceited that he had to have every facet of his life just so, and has to PAY his wronged spouse $60 million dollars to keep her in his life just so he can keep up appearances is totally screwed up.
It wouldn't be so bad (I guess) if it weren't for the accident that he had, and all the speculation that she went off on him with one of his sacred golf clubs.
And all these women that are coming out of the woodwork? My God, Tiger was one busy cat, especially if they didn't know about his wife, much less each other. He thought he was invincible, but he must have gotten his sex life confused with his golf swing. Whoops...
Anyway, to steal a quote from "Glee", "That's how Sue 'C's it..."
