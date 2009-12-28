Post Christmas Letdown? Not sure...
Well, the last Christmas of the decade is past us now, and as far as I'm concerned, it was a good one. Doug and I went to see "The Princess and the Frog" and had Chinese food. We went to church on Christmas Eve, and that was good too...very peaceful and contemplative. The choir kept busy with our songs and leading of hymns, but that's to be expected.
We don't have any plans for New Year's Eve, and that is OK too...just roll with the punches and see what cooks, right?
Anyway, that's all I've got for now. Hope you all have a great New Year's celebration, no matter what you do.
Smooches!
|