Post Thanksgiving Musings 2009
I'm a little bit sad as I write this...Ed H. lost his beloved cat Monika the day before yesterday. To read an excellent piece of writing about it, go here. Ed H. has the ability to write powerfully about topics that some people can't even put pen to paper about. I highly recommend his blog.
I had a pretty good Thanksgiving, all in all. D and I went to Bugaboo Creek Steak House for their annual Thanksgiving dinner, and it was huge. I didn't have as many leftovers as last year, but it wasn't for lack of trying. The problem is, they have a good dinner, but they also give you awesome homemade loaves of bread for free, and then they have killer appetizers on top of that. So of course, we ate until we were stuffed, and then went home and slept it off a bit. We were going to see "The Fantastic Mr. Fox" but we slept through the matinee times, so that ended that aspiration. Maybe on the weekend - we'll see.
My mom's Thanksgiving was quiet in comparison...my sister had to work on Thanksgiving Day so they're going to have Thanksgiving on Saturday or Sunday instead, not sure which. I'm glad I'm "over the hump" as far as the loss of Dad is concerned at holiday time. I'm never going to stop missing him, don't get me wrong, but each holiday gets a little easier with the passing of time. Therapy has helped a great deal, too...I'm thankful for that.
I refuse to take part in Black Friday...I'm just that way. I'm at work today, and I have a feeling it'll be a quiet, quiet day. The Dunkin' Donuts stand here at Walter Reed was closed today, and I have a feeling the only eating place open today will be the cafeteria. Oh well, I've got a box o' crackers here at my desk that I can nosh on.
That's all I've got for my Post-Thanksgiving Musings. What are yours?
