What I'm thankful for this year and other musings
- I'm thankful for Doug
- I'm thankful for my family and friends
- I'm thankful for my three bee-yoo-tee-ful kitties
- I'm thankful that I can still write...getting the MOTIVATION to write new blog entries, well, that's another story.
- I'm thankful that I can sing, even though my range has lowered
- I'm thankful for my job
- I'm thankful for all the blessings of this life.
I am the champion because I killed a humongous roach here at work today. It was monstrous, and it could fly on top of everything else. I smushed it good...PETA be damned.
It's hard to believe that I've been at Walter Reed for almost one year. I'm glad that I am in this department, and I thank God every day that I'm away from my former boss. I still have flashbacks of her, and I have an unreasonable fear that I'll be put back with her but so far that's not the case.
I'm thinking about going home for my 25th class reunion, but I want a couple of dry runs to make sure the good time I had wasn't a fluke. I really had a nice relaxing time in IA, and I don't want any "ghosts" to ruin future visits.
I think conservatives should lighten up on Obama and take a look at their doorstep to make sure it's clean before critiquing his presidency. I am so sick and tired of the blame being put on Obama...we had problems before he even became president, and he's trying to get past all the muck and make changes we all need.
That's all I've got.
