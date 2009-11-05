No seagulls were harmed in the creation of this post.
Ed H. has been trying to crack through my leathery exterior in order to get me to update my blog.
So here's an update.
The visit home was wonderful...no ghosts to be seen anywhere. I sang at church for Mom's birthday, and her party turned out great. It was nice just to kick back for a few days with the family and not have to worry about anything.
No complaints.
So until there are some, I'll be out there trying to figure out what to write about next.
