Stealing this idea from Ed H...the Random Thoughts post
1. First of all, RIP to Les Paul, inventor of the electric guitar and a kick-a$$ guitarist in his own right. When guitar gods like Eric Clapton say this guy is great, you'd better listen. Anyway, he died at the ripe old age of 94, and God love him, he still played semi-regular gigs in NYC.
2. I was at the Archie comics website the other day, and I saw an ad that made me drop my jaw and take notice. Apparently, they're doing a series that flashes forward to Archie and the gang, post-college. The point I'm trying to make here is that Archie marries Veronica in this storyline.
Now I don't know about you, but I'm of two minds about this. On one hand, I root for Betty because she wasn't snobby like ol' Ronnie was. On the other hand, he floats to one and then the other, and you'd think they'd wake up and see that Archie is an indecisive man and both vow to stay away from him. However, Archie Comics are not known for their feminist ideals. Wonder what Gloria Steinem has to say about that? Furthermore, what does it say about me that I worry about whether some fictional character marries another one? Jeez.
3. Where has the summer gone?
4. I don't really have a number 4...I was just trying to look cool.
