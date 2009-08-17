more random ramblings
First, I found out that my wonderful mom is sending me a piece of my childhood. What is it?
It's a Yogi Bear cookie jar.
She thought of me, and that makes me so happy. Plus, it's a Yogi Bear Cookie Jar! I love cartoons, and she knows it and doesn't make fun of me for it. So that's a double plus bonus for Mom.
Second, I got a comment from a blogger saying she wishes I would write more. I wish I would write more too, and maybe I will once my writer's block goes away. As it is, I write as much as I can but I can't write about everything in my life due to familial strife (I'm a poet and don't know it). So be patient...Sudiegirl will get back in her groove; it just takes time.
Third, I can't believe I've been in MD for eight years and some change...it's amazing. I haven't seen all of DC yet, but I'm sure I will in time.
So that, as they say, is that.
