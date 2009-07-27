it's official
I bought plane tickets this morning so I could fly back to Iowegia in October. It'll be the first time I've been home since Dad died.
Wow...time flies. Or tempus fugit if you want me to go all Latin on your a$$es.
I'm excited and scared all at the same time.
Will I be able to handle going home?
Will there be "ghosts" of bad memories all around me, or will I just be able to kick back with my mom and family for a few days?
How will Li'l Miss Bipolar handle the one hour time change? Will she go visit Dad's grave, or stay away from it?
These and many more questions that haven't even been thought of yet will be explored further as the weeks roll by.
Too bad I'm impatient.
