I guess the recession hits us all...?
I had only heard about this article last week, and my first thought was, "How can someone be so spoiled rotten that they 'squeak by' on that much?"
Then I read the article.
I guess I can see her point of view, but I'm not entirely convinced. She's doing all this for the sake of her kids, for the most part. Plus, she has a high end job and has to look her best, live a certain way, make certain social connections, etc.
But still, aren't there ways to live the life without such scrutiny? In these hard times, everyone's suffering in one way or another. Does she really need suits from Anne Klein or Ralph Lauren to do her job? Can't she shop off the rack like everyone else? Does she need a nanny?
At least she's working...
