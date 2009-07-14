What do you think?
The mayor of Los Angeles has said that the city of LA will pay for the funeral expenses of Michael Jackson.
This is bogus, in my opinion. The Jackson family is rich enough, they should put some money forward as a goodwill gesture if nothing else.
I don't have much to say about this other than I disagree with what the mayor's doing.
What do you think of this? Should the city of LA pay for MJ's funeral, or should the family pay for it?
Note your answers in the comments, please...
