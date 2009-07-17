I'm shaking my head in disgust with this one
No doubt you've heard about the governor of South Carolina's latest blunder.
It wasn't enough that he lied about hiking the Appalachian Trail when he was actually in Argentina playing "hide the salami" with his soul mate. Nope.
He was also flying first and/or business class to this little Argentinian love nest.
I can forgive the affair (even though I'm not a constituent and it's not a killing affair if I don't forgive him), but Mr. Frugality kind of screwed the pooch with the rest of it.
If I were a South Carolinian, I'd be majorly honked off and calling for his head on the proverbial silver platter.
Click on the title to read the story in its entirety and let me know your thoughts in the comments. More to come in the way of personal stuff I can share on this li'l missive o' mine.
|