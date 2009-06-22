Tell me more, tell me more...
So I have this evil boss, right?
She's worse than any other boss I've ever had save one, and they were both comparable in terms of nastiness.
She would YELL down the hall for me if she needed me to come to her office.
She would badmouth me in front of my coworkers.
She would blame me for misplacing things when she actually misplaced them herself.
She called herself "honest" but my contracting bosses caught her in one lie after another.
The only saving grace at that job were my co-workers, three of whom went to my contracting boss to complain about my government boss's treatment of me.
So now, I'll be in a much better place than before, and with a pay raise to boot.
Miracles do happen...I'm living proof.
|