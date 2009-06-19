So where's she been?
To be honest, I've been fighting off a big beastie depression since I started this job. My boss is a scary woman, and I've been struggling with depression off and on since I started.
So basically, that doesn't make for interesting blogging.
But...dear friends...I will be leaving this position for bigger and better things effective Monday, June 29th when I start my new job (still at Walter Reed).
So I'm feeling better, and hopefully I'll be back and ready to annoy you all. That is, if you're still reading this.
Bye...
