Thursday, June 25, 2009

RIP, Farrah


I admit, I was never a "Charlie's Angels" fan, but Farrah is an icon and will be missed. Whenever they come around again, watch "The Burning Bed" and "Small Sacrifices" so you can see how good an actress she really is.

Posted by Sudiegirl at 6/25/2009 03:48:00 PM

Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)